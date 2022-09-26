Calciomercato - L'ex Napoli Allan lascia l'Inghilterra e vola negli Emirati Arabi

L'ex calciatore del Napoli Allan lascia l'Everton e la Premier League inglese. Il centrocampista brasiliano, così come l'ex compagno di squadra in azzurro Manolas, si accasa negli Emirati Arabi.

Il 31enne mediano verdeoro è infatti ufficialmente un nuovo giocatore dell'Al Wahda di Abu Dhabi, con il quale ha firmato un contratto di due anni.

Official Statement



Al Wahda FC Company has signed with the Brazilian midfielder Allan Marques for two seasons coming from Everton FC.



In this regard, the club?s BoD wishes the player all the success in serving the team to achieve its ambitions. #WHDFC pic.twitter.com/zffnRuS4GJ