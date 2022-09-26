rotate-mobile
Lunedì, 26 Settembre 2022
Coperto con possibili piogge
Accedi
Notizie SSC Napoli

Calciomercato - L'ex Napoli Allan lascia l'Inghilterra e vola negli Emirati Arabi

Il centrocampista brasiliano è un nuovo giocatore dell'Al-Wahda

Mario Parisi
Mario Parisi Giornalista 26 settembre 2022 13:55

L'ex calciatore del Napoli Allan lascia l'Everton e la Premier League inglese. Il centrocampista brasiliano, così come l'ex compagno di squadra in azzurro Manolas, si accasa negli Emirati Arabi.

Il 31enne mediano verdeoro è infatti ufficialmente un nuovo giocatore dell'Al Wahda di Abu Dhabi, con il quale ha firmato un contratto di due anni. 

© Riproduzione riservata

Mario Parisi
Mario Parisi Giornalista 26 settembre 2022 13:55
Si parla di
Sullo stesso argomento
Notizie SSC Napoli

Calciomercato - L'ex Napoli Manolas cambia ancora squadra

In Evidenza

Potrebbe interessarti

Calciomercato - L'ex Napoli Allan lascia l'Inghilterra e vola negli Emirati Arabi

NapoliToday è in caricamento