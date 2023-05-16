rotate-mobile
Martedì, 16 Maggio 2023
Elezioni Quarto 2023, Antonio Sabino riconfermato sindaco

Redazione 16 maggio 2023 09:48

Comune di QUARTO

Sezioni sindaco: 35 / 35 (Tutte) - Sezioni consiglio: 35 / 35 (Tutte)

Dato aggiornato al: 16/05/2023 - 04:48

Candidati Sindaco e Liste Voti % Seggi
SABINO ANTONIO 

SINDACO

 13.629 68,52
PARTITO DEMOCRATICO CIVICA INSIEME QUARTO LIBERA SECONE PER UN'ALTRA CITTA'-EUROPA VERDE MOVIMENTO 5 STELLE FREEQUARTO 18
CARANDENTE GIARRUSSO MASSIMO 

CONSIGLIERE

 3.309 16,64
AVANTI QUARTO QUARTO RINASCE PROTAGONISMO SOCIALE 3
MARTUSCIELLO GIUSEPPE 

CONSIGLIERE

 1.454 7,31
FORZA ITALIA FRATELLI D'ITALIA GIORGIA MELONI MOVIMENTO FLEGREO LEGA SALVINI PREMIER
CAPUOZZO ROSA 

CONSIGLIERE

 801 4,03
ORA QUARTO FLEGREO #CORAGGIO QUARTO! SOS QUARTO
SANTORO GIOVANNI 697 3,50
LISTA SANTORO SINDACO
TOTALE Candidati Sindaco 19.890 100 21
Liste 19.325

Elettori: 33.739 | Votanti: 20.310 (60,20%) Schede nulle: 360 Schede bianche: 49 Schede contestate: 11

© Riproduzione riservata

