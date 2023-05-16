Elezioni Quarto 2023, Antonio Sabino riconfermato sindaco
I risultati
Comune di QUARTO
Sezioni sindaco: 35 / 35 (Tutte) - Sezioni consiglio: 35 / 35 (Tutte)
Dato aggiornato al: 16/05/2023 - 04:48
|Candidati Sindaco e Liste
|Voti
|%
|Seggi
|SABINO ANTONIO
SINDACO
|13.629
|68,52
|18
|CARANDENTE GIARRUSSO MASSIMO
CONSIGLIERE
|3.309
|16,64
|3
|MARTUSCIELLO GIUSEPPE
CONSIGLIERE
|1.454
|7,31
|CAPUOZZO ROSA
CONSIGLIERE
|801
|4,03
|SANTORO GIOVANNI
|697
|3,50
|TOTALE
|Candidati Sindaco
|19.890
|100
|21
|Liste
|19.325
Elettori: 33.739 | Votanti: 20.310 (60,20%) Schede nulle: 360 Schede bianche: 49 Schede contestate: 11