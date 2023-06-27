rotate-mobile
Martedì, 27 Giugno 2023
Eventi / Concerti

Live music Funk al kestè

Dove Kestè

Vico San Giovanni Maggiore, 26

Quando Dal 29/06/2023 al 29/06/2023 21:00
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni
Rosa

L'Evento più Funk di sempre il Giovedì al Kestè.

Live Music & Divertimento nel cuore della città.

ore 21:00 Concerto con The Priamient, Format che vedi tanti musicisti talentuosi aprire la serata con un super set Live, questo Giovedì ad aprire le danze saranno:
Andres Balbucea tastiera e voce
Umberto Lepore basso
Mauro Caso batteria

ore 22:00 JAM SESSION

L'ingresso è gratuito, prenotazioni al 3665058831.

