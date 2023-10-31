rotate-mobile
Martedì, 31 Ottobre 2023
Eventi / Concerti

Gli eventi live della settimana al Kestè

Dove Kestè

Piazza San Giovanni Maggiore Pignatelli, 26

Quando Dal 30/10/2023 al 04/11/2023 21:00
Prezzo Gratis
Rosa

Nuova settimana di eventi live al Kestè.

Prenotazione tavolo e info al 339 4681248

Calendario:
Lunedì DJ SET LEF groovy ,emozionale, melodico, con tropical vibes spingendo verso un mood euforico e armonico!
Martedì BIG PARTY HALLOWEEN Concerto & Jam con The Pariamient a seguire Dj Set con Disco Tata
Mercoledì DJ SET Afrobeat, Afrodreamer con SHANE
Giovedì dj SET con Ylenia, una fusione di underground funk/soul/hip hop
Venerdì Live Music in Piazza Dreams Duo Francesco Rogazzo e Sara Vanderwert voce a seguire DJ RALLO
Sabato Dj Set con Nives

week event napoli al kestè-3

