Gli eventi live della settimana al Kestè
Quando Dal 30/10/2023 al 04/11/2023 21:00
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni
Nuova settimana di eventi live al Kestè.
Prenotazione tavolo e info al 339 4681248
Calendario:
Lunedì DJ SET LEF groovy ,emozionale, melodico, con tropical vibes spingendo verso un mood euforico e armonico!
Martedì BIG PARTY HALLOWEEN Concerto & Jam con The Pariamient a seguire Dj Set con Disco Tata
Mercoledì DJ SET Afrobeat, Afrodreamer con SHANE
Giovedì dj SET con Ylenia, una fusione di underground funk/soul/hip hop
Venerdì Live Music in Piazza Dreams Duo Francesco Rogazzo e Sara Vanderwert voce a seguire DJ RALLO
Sabato Dj Set con Nives