Fitness Forever live per il 5° Compleanno del 10HP

Giovedì 10 Maggio il 10Hp compie 5 anni. Per festeggiare concerto live ad ingresso gratuito dei Fitness Forever.



Fitness Forever è il nome di una delle pop bands più eleganti del mondo, guidata dal compositore e poli-strumentista Carlos Valderrama.

Ha collezionato recensioni pazzesche : "La scena musicale italiana di oggi, a parte i Fitness Forever, è tutta un’imitazione di musica straniera” Erlend Øye (Kings of Convenience)



"Nessuno oggi in Italia, ha una padronanza simile della materia POP. " VOTO 9/10

Maurizio Blatto - RUMORE



"Using a large cast of vocalists, a full studio worth of strings and horns, and filling every inch of the mix with fuzzy sound, Valderrama creates a feel that is sumptuous and a bit decadent (…)there are no false steps or jarringly modern touches. Cosmos is wonderfully retro-modern from beginning to end, full of great songs and sounds that are soothingly warm"

Tim Sendra - ALLMUSIC.COM (4/5 stars )



lineup



Carlos Valderrama - vocals,gtr,keys

Luigi Scialdone - bass,vocals

Andrea De Fazio - drums

Nicoletta Battelli - vocals

Roberto Porzio - keyboards

Francesca Diletta Iavarone - flute

Massimo Imperatore - guitars

Pietro Santangelo - sax, percussions