Fitness Forever live per il 5° Compleanno del 10HP

-
Dove
- 10HP
- Corso Umberto I, 221
- Marigliano
-
Quando
- Dal 10/05/2018 al 10/05/2018
- 22:00
-
Prezzo
- Gratis
-
Altre Informazioni
- Sito web
- atomconcerti.it
Giovedì 10 Maggio il 10Hp compie 5 anni. Per festeggiare concerto live ad ingresso gratuito dei Fitness Forever.
Fitness Forever è il nome di una delle pop bands più eleganti del mondo, guidata dal compositore e poli-strumentista Carlos Valderrama.
Ha collezionato recensioni pazzesche : "La scena musicale italiana di oggi, a parte i Fitness Forever, è tutta un’imitazione di musica straniera” Erlend Øye (Kings of Convenience)
"Nessuno oggi in Italia, ha una padronanza simile della materia POP. " VOTO 9/10
Maurizio Blatto - RUMORE
"Using a large cast of vocalists, a full studio worth of strings and horns, and filling every inch of the mix with fuzzy sound, Valderrama creates a feel that is sumptuous and a bit decadent (…)there are no false steps or jarringly modern touches. Cosmos is wonderfully retro-modern from beginning to end, full of great songs and sounds that are soothingly warm"
Tim Sendra - ALLMUSIC.COM (4/5 stars )
lineup
Carlos Valderrama - vocals,gtr,keys
Luigi Scialdone - bass,vocals
Andrea De Fazio - drums
Nicoletta Battelli - vocals
Roberto Porzio - keyboards
Francesca Diletta Iavarone - flute
Massimo Imperatore - guitars
Pietro Santangelo - sax, percussions
