Fitness Forever live per il 5° Compleanno del 10HP

francesca

Giovedì 10 Maggio il 10Hp compie 5 anni. Per festeggiare concerto live ad ingresso gratuito dei Fitness Forever.

Fitness Forever è il nome di una delle pop bands più eleganti del mondo, guidata dal compositore e poli-strumentista Carlos Valderrama.
Ha collezionato recensioni pazzesche : "La scena musicale italiana di oggi, a parte i Fitness Forever, è tutta un’imitazione di musica straniera” Erlend Øye (Kings of Convenience)

"Nessuno oggi in Italia, ha una padronanza simile della materia POP. " VOTO 9/10
Maurizio Blatto - RUMORE

"Using a large cast of vocalists, a full studio worth of strings and horns, and filling every inch of the mix with fuzzy sound, Valderrama creates a feel that is sumptuous and a bit decadent (…)there are no false steps or jarringly modern touches. Cosmos is wonderfully retro-modern from beginning to end, full of great songs and sounds that are soothingly warm"
Tim Sendra - ALLMUSIC.COM (4/5 stars )

lineup

Carlos Valderrama - vocals,gtr,keys
Luigi Scialdone - bass,vocals
Andrea De Fazio - drums
Nicoletta Battelli - vocals
Roberto Porzio - keyboards
Francesca Diletta Iavarone - flute
Massimo Imperatore - guitars
Pietro Santangelo - sax, percussions

