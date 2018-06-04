Sezioni

Traghetti Pozzuoli-Ischia: tutti gli orari

Tutti gli orari dei traghetti per spostarsi da Pozzuoli a Ischia e viceversa durante il periodo estivo

Tutti gli orari dei traghetti per spostarsi da Pozzuoli a Ischia e viceversa durante il periodo estivo:

Pozzuoli - Ischia

4.10 - Caremar - arrivo a Ischia Porto (via Procida) (eccetto nei giorni festivi)

6.40 - Medmar - arrivo a Ischia Porto (eccetto nei giorni festivi)

7.25 - Gestour - arrivo a Ischia Porto

8.15 - Medmar - arrivo a Casamicciola 8.20- Gestoru (motonave) - arrivo a Ischia Porto

9.00 - Caremar - arrivo a Ischia Porto (via Procida)

9.40 - Medmar - arrivo a Ischia Porto

10.15 - Caremar (nave veloce) - arrivo a Casamicciola (via Procida)

10.40 - Gestour - arrivo a Ischia Porto

11.00 - Gestour (motonave) - arrivo a Ischia Porto

12.00 - Medmar - arrivo a Casamicciola

13.00 - Gestour (motonave) - arrivo a Ischia Porto

13.30 - Medmar - arrivo a Ischia Porto

13.45 - Gestour - arrivo a Ischia Porto

14.00 - Caremar (nave veloce) - arrivo a Ischia Porto (via Procida)

15.00 - Medmar - arrivo a Casamicciola

16.30 - Medmar - arrivo a Ischia Porto

17.30 - Gestour - arrivo a Ischia Porto

17.50 - Gestour (motonave) - arrivo a Ischia Porto

18.30 - Medmar - arrivo a Casamicciola

18.55 - Caremar - arrivo a Ischia Porto (via Procida)

20.30 - Medmar - arrivo a Ischia Porto

