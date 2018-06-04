Traghetti Pozzuoli-Ischia: tutti gli orari
Tutti gli orari dei traghetti per spostarsi da Pozzuoli a Ischia e viceversa durante il periodo estivo:
Pozzuoli - Ischia
4.10 - Caremar - arrivo a Ischia Porto (via Procida) (eccetto nei giorni festivi)
6.40 - Medmar - arrivo a Ischia Porto (eccetto nei giorni festivi)
7.25 - Gestour - arrivo a Ischia Porto
8.15 - Medmar - arrivo a Casamicciola 8.20- Gestoru (motonave) - arrivo a Ischia Porto
9.00 - Caremar - arrivo a Ischia Porto (via Procida)
9.40 - Medmar - arrivo a Ischia Porto
10.15 - Caremar (nave veloce) - arrivo a Casamicciola (via Procida)
10.40 - Gestour - arrivo a Ischia Porto
11.00 - Gestour (motonave) - arrivo a Ischia Porto
12.00 - Medmar - arrivo a Casamicciola
13.00 - Gestour (motonave) - arrivo a Ischia Porto
13.30 - Medmar - arrivo a Ischia Porto
13.45 - Gestour - arrivo a Ischia Porto
14.00 - Caremar (nave veloce) - arrivo a Ischia Porto (via Procida)
15.00 - Medmar - arrivo a Casamicciola
16.30 - Medmar - arrivo a Ischia Porto
17.30 - Gestour - arrivo a Ischia Porto
17.50 - Gestour (motonave) - arrivo a Ischia Porto
18.30 - Medmar - arrivo a Casamicciola
18.55 - Caremar - arrivo a Ischia Porto (via Procida)
20.30 - Medmar - arrivo a Ischia Porto